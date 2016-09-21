Elementary school students learn farming and healthy eating at Herr Farm

Owner DJ Jones is tired of the repeated quick-strike break-ins at his store, Aloha Floral and Gifts in the Bear Creek Galleria. Since January, there have been seven break-in attempts at the 12-year-old business, the latest being early Friday at 3:20 a.m., Jones said. Video by Vikaas Shanker
Stowell Elementary School students sang patriotic songs Friday in celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
Constitution Day was actually Saturday, so elementary school students ended their week singing “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “This Land is Your Land.”
Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District
Despite a great defensive effort, the Merced College football team's offense struggled. Four fourth-quarter turnovers sealed the Blue Devils' fate in a 20- loss to Shasta. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsunstar.com)