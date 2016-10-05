Merced City Fire aircraft fire training at Merced Municipal Airport

The Merced City Fire Department holds an aircraft fire training exercise at Merced Municipal Airport in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn

Education

Kids get fire safety tips in visit to station

Transitional kindergarten students from Charles Wright Elementary School met with Merced firefighters and even sprayed a fire hose during the field trip to Station 51 on 16th Street, district officials said in a news release. The class got a tour of the station and learned about the daily operations. The children also watched a firefighter put on his protective gear so they would know not to be scared if a rescuer came to get them in a full suit, according to the release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

