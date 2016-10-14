California needs more women in leadership

Election Day is fast approaching, and for the first time in our nation’s history there will be a woman’s name listed as a major party nominee for president.
Political preferences aside, this is a major milestone for women in this country.
But the fight to nominate and elect women remains an uphill battle – especially in California. While we’ve made steady progress over the years, there is much more work that needs to be done for women to gain parity in elected office both locally and statewide.
California has eight statewide offices, of which women hold two – Attorney General Kamala Harris and Controller Betty Yee. These two women combine for 25 percent of available statewide offices but women make up 50.3 percent of the California’s total population.
Modesto doesn’t fare much better. We only have two women on our seven-seat City Council, and of the 35 candidates on Modesto’s November ballot, only nine are women.
This needs to change.
I have dedicated much of my life to public office, proudly serving on the Modesto City Schools board since 1997. My position as a school board member allows me the opportunity to help shape educational programs for local students and at the same time makes me one of the few voices for women in elected office.
For me, education goes beyond general curriculum.
As a woman, a mother and an elected official, I feel it’s my duty to encourage and elevate other women to build a career in public office. This is why I joined the board of California Women Lead, a nonpartisan network of citizen, business and government leaders working to increase the number of women in elected and appointed office at all levels of California government: state, county and city.
California Women Lead’s successful programs include leadership trainings and workshops, providing the tools women need as officeholders, community advocates and policymakers in California.
Women are just now scratching the political surface. We need more women to run for office, more women to apply for political appointments and more women supporting each other at the local, state and federal level. We know more women are qualified, and we know women make great leaders in elected and appointed office.
I’m committed to working with California Women Lead to continue to empower women to enter public service. It has been no easy task serving in the minority in this state, but I believe we are on the right path to balance those numbers with more women appointed and elected on the local and statewide level after the election in November.
Witnessing the history that was made by a woman clinching a major political party nomination can only be topped by a day when a woman’s name on a ballot no longer shatters a glass ceiling or marks a major milestone – but is just there because it’s supposed to be.
Cindy Marks is a member of the Modesto City Schools Board Of Education; she wrote this for The Modesto Bee.
Comments