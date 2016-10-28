The official California Voter Guide: Longer than 'Grapes of Wrath,' shorter than 'Moby Dick'

Have you read your official California Voter Information Guide yet? You should probably get started: It's going to take awhile.
With 17 propositions on the ballot, this year's voter guide -- printed by the Secretary of State's Office and mailed to millions of households -- runs 225 pages and is about 181,000 words long. The hefty mailer includes analyses from the Legislative Analyst's Office, arguments for and against propositions, candidates' statements and the formal text for all those propositions.
Most people can read about 200 words per minute. At that speed, it would take about 15 hours to finish the whole thing. (Alternatively, you could check out The Sacramento Bee Voter Guide, which offers a streamlined summary of the races at about one-fifth the size.)
The state guide cost about $15 million to produce, print and mail. This chart compares the number of words in the California Voter Information Guide with the number of words in several works of classical literature.
Data Tracker is a regular feature that breaks down the numbers behind today’s news. Explore more trends at sacbee.com/datatracker.
Phillip Reese: 916-321-1137, @PhillipHReese
Comments