Homepage

October 31, 2016 3:26 PM

Turlock Police are investigating fatal shooting near downtown

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Turlock Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occured on Monday afternoon near downtown.

Sgt. Steve Webb said officers were called to an area on North Thor Street just north of Mitchell Avenue at about 2 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

Neighbors nearby said they didn’t see or hear anything around the time of the shooting.

We’ll have more on this story, including video, as information becomes available.

Related content

Homepage

Comments

Videos

Merced Multicultural Art Center celebrates Dia de los Muertos

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos