November 9, 2016 10:24 AM

Funeral held for Fresno County deputy who died after accidental shooting

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

Dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the state joined family, friends and members of the public to celebrate the life of Fresno County sheriff's deputy Sgt. Rod Lucas.

A funeral service was held Wednesday at Peoples Church in Fresno.

Lucas was killed in an accidental shooting involving a fellow deputy at a department building near Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Lucas was honored for his dedication to his job, the community and his family.

Lucas grew up in Tranquillity, where he excelled at a student in football and wrestling. He joined the Sheriff's Office in 1996, and worked patrol and narcotics, later becoming a sergeant.

Lucas, 46, leaves behind a wife, Jami, and four children.

Among those attending the funeral was Robert Cruz, who knew Lucas personally.

"He was a very positive person who showed a lot of compassion for the community of Tranquillity and its young people," Cruz said. "He was a great man who was very dedicated to his wife, children and the men andwomen in law enforcement."

