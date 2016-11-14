Detectives ask public to help in investigation into slain deputy

Stanislaus County sheriff’s investigators on Monday morning asked for the public’s help on finding out everything David Machado did and where he was before he allegedly shot and killed deputy Dennis Wallace Sunday morning.
Investigators are trying to establish a timeline that leads up to the deadly shooting shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the Fox Grove Fishing Access near Hughson.
Detectives also want to speak to anyone who has been in contact with Machado before the shooting or was involved in any incidents with the suspect.
Machado was in custody Monday at the county jail, where he is being held without bail. His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled. Prosecutors believe Machado will likely be arraigned Tuesday.
Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information about Machado to call sheriff’s Detective Josh Sandoval at 209-525-7073.
