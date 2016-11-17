How to show support for slain deputy? Buy a taco or chicken dinner

Two fundraisers in memory of sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace, who was slain Sunday while on duty, are scheduled this weekend to help his family.
A $20 drive-thru chicken dinner and “fill the hat” collection begins 3 p.m. Saturday at Village Fresh Market, 2090 E. Canal Drive in Turlock. It’s organized by Turlock Christian Young Republicans.
On Sunday, a taco drive with $1 soda and $2 tacos starts at 1 p.m. at Hughson City Hall, 7018 Pine St. Food is catered by Modesto’s CenCal Tacos, owned by RJ and Charlene Tapia, who are friends of the Wallace family.
All proceeds from both events will go to Wallace’s widow, Mercedes. The family wants a nice headstone for the Stanislaus County deputy’s grave at Lakewood Memorial Park near Hughson, where he lived.
The Sheriff’s Department – where Wallace worked for 20 years – issued a traffic advisory for downtown Modesto on Tuesday, the day of his memorial service. The alert says the following roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
▪ Needham Street, between College and McHenry avenues
▪ 12th Street, between Needham and L streets
▪ M Street, between Needham and 11th streets
The entire stretch of 11th Street, and parts of others, will temporarily close for a post-funeral procession to Lakewood, the advisory says.
The service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at CrossPoint Community Church, 1301 12th St., Modesto.
Wallace was patrolling the Fox Grove fishing access near Hughson when he was shot at close range, authorities say. David Machado, who turns 38 on Friday, was arrested in Tulare County a few hours later after a reported crime spree and may face the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty.
Wallace was a popular figure in many communities throughout the county, having served as a schools DARE officer, soccer coach, football referee, and mentor to many youths and others. He was 53.
Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390
Comments