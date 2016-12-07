UC Merced student died in Oakland warehouse fire, family says

A UC Merced student died in the devastating Oakland warehouse fire, a family member said Wednesday.
Jennifer Mendiola, 35, was identified as one of the 36 victims of the fire last Friday night, said her sister-in-law Anna Mendiola. She received her master’s degree from Sacramento State and was attending UC Merced to obtain a doctorate.
“Our beautiful Jennifer has been identified,” Anna said in a text message to The Sacramento Bee. “She died without suffering. She was unconscious in 15 minutes and was not touched by the fire. The cause of death was smoke inhalation.”
Jennifer Mendiola had been feared dead since the fire broke out. Oakland city officials have released the names of 26 of the victims, but not Mendiola’s.
She was one of scores of people attending a party when the fire broke out. She wasn’t among those living illegally in the warehouse, according to her sister-in-law.
Mendiola graduated from Sacramento State in 2010 and began working on her psychology doctorate at UC Merced in 2012, studying how close social relationships influence risk behaviors and emotion under professors Anna Song and Matthew Zawadzki, according to the university’s website. She was due to graduate next year.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments