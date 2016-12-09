Hilmar girl died after recent Turlock-area crash, coroner confirms

The driver in a solo-vehicle crash that injured three passengers Dec. 2 south of Turlock died shortly afterward, the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office confirmed Friday morning.
Hilmar resident Alexis Thomas, 17, died at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto within hours of the 4:40 p.m. crash that Friday.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of South Golden State Boulevard, just north of the Stanislaus/Merced county line. According to the California Highway Patrol, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, which resulted from an unsafe turning movement from the driver.
The white sedan left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on an embankment near the railroad tracks that run parallel to Golden State.
No occupants were wearing seat belts, said CHP Officer Eric Parsons, and Thomas and two passengers were ejected from the vehicle.
Based on the information CHP officers had at the scene, the crash survivors suffered moderate to major injuries.
According to her Facebook page, Alexis Breann Thomas attended Denair Charter Academy.
And according to a memorial fund set up on gofundme.com, a service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. Viewing will be held Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Turlock Memorial Park, 425 N. Soderquist Road.
Comments