Turlock teen wins chance to sing anthem at Foster Farms Bowl

A Turlock teenager won the chance to sing the national anthem at the Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara later this month.
Felisha Dias, 16, came out on top in Monday’s competition with 10 other people and groups from the San Joaquin Valley and Bay Area. They were chosen for the live final competition at the Hotel Nikko in San Francisco from among performers who uploaded videos for a chance to sing.
Judges included former 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark; Joel Klatt, lead college football analyst for Fox; 49ers Vice President Robert Alberino Jr.; and Jonathan Foster, representing Foster Farms.
This is the third year the Livingston-based poultry company has sponsored the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. It will be televised on Fox Sports and raise money for anti-hunger efforts. Dias also won the donation of 1,000 meals from Foster Farms to the food bank of her choice.
Stephanie Ortiz, 17, of Ceres also was among the 11 finalists invited to compete Monday.
Dias will sing the national anthem in front of thousands of college football fans before kickoff on Dec. 28.
