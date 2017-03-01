Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

Over the years, the California Department of Water Resources has conducted snow surveys to measure snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. Frank Gehrke and his crews have trekked to the spots to do the measuring most of the years. Here is a look at the snow survey since 1958. The measurement usually happens at the Phillips Station meadow in El Dorado County in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, although one set of photos shows the survey spot at Tenaya Lake in Yosemite National Park and California Highway 120. Photos from California Department of Water Resources.