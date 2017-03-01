Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

Over the years, the California Department of Water Resources has conducted snow surveys to measure snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. Frank Gehrke and his crews have trekked to the spots to do the measuring most of the years. Here is a look at the snow survey since 1958. The measurement usually happens at the Phillips Station meadow in El Dorado County in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, although one set of photos shows the survey spot at Tenaya Lake in Yosemite National Park and California Highway 120. Photos from California Department of Water Resources.
Video created by David Caraccio Photos from California Department of Water Resources

News

Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

The state Department of Water Resources reports that contractors continue to remove sediment and debris below the Lake Oroville spillway. Lake levels have risen 3 feet to elevation 843 feet since the spillway gates were closed. Flows to meet fishery requirements are being met by releases through the Thermalito Diversion Dam and Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet, according to the DWR. The total flow to the Feather River remains at 2500 cfs. The operation will continue 24 hours per day.

Sports

Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

Jesus Lopez and Pablo Ortiz were heroes at opposite ends of the pitch on Tuesday night. Lopez made nine big saves and Ortiz scored twice in a 2-0 Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV semifinal win over Liberty Ranch. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsunstar.com)

News

Coffee may help slow effects of aging

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us –other than getting us out of bed. Credit: Meta Viers/McClatchy, footage: Cleveland Clinic

News

The meaning of Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent which begins 40 days prior to Easter. Lent is a time when many Christians prepare for Easter by observing a period of fasting, repentance, moderation and spiritual discipline.

News

Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis

The November 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half (including California) now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including President Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?

Sports

UC Merced wins another Cal Pac title

Fourth-quarter heroes Deja Jackson and Courtney Danna and UC Merced women's basketball coach Sarah Hopkins-Chery discuss the Bobcats erasing a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to win their third straight Cal Pac title. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsunstar.com)

