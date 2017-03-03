Mother, fianceé arrested in death and torture of 3-year-old son

A woman and her fianceé were arrested on suspicion of murder after the woman’s 3-year-old son’s died with injuries including burns, lacerations and bruises on his body.
On Wednesday, emergency personnel were called to a home in the 300 block of Standiford Avenue for a report of a child who was not breathing, Modesto police said in a news release issued Friday morning.
Gilbert Escamilla, 3, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was subsequently flown to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. Early Thursday, detectives were notified that the child did not survive.
Detectives began an extensive investigation Wednesday night after learning the extent of the child’s injuries. After processing the residence for evidence and completing interviews with those that live in the home, the child’s mother, 24-year-old Connie Escamilla was arrested on suspicion of murder, and her fianceé, 20-year-old Kylie Beasley, was arrested on suspicion of murder and torture. Escamilla’s 7-year-old daughter was placed with Child Protective Service.
The investigation is still in the preliminary stages as police personnel process evidence collected at the scene and detectives speak to witnesses, friends, and family of the victim. The events that transpired before the 9-1-1 call are still being determined. The child’s visible injuries consisted of burns, lacerations and bruising; however his cause of death has yet to be determined.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Type “TIP704” along with your message.
