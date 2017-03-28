Derek Carr a ‘full go’ for off-season workouts, Raiders GM says

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

0:31 Gustine police issue video of ‘scammer’ claiming to work for PG&E

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities