Raw video: Injury wreck in Turlock

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice will stop awarding grants to sanctuary cities, during Monday's White House press briefing. "Unfortunately some states and cities have adopted policies designed to frustrate the enforcement of immigration laws," Sessions said. "These policies violate federal law," he said.
Bystander video shows the arrest of Michael Valdez, 49, in Hanford in January 2016. A Hanford officer appears to punch Valdez, who says in a lawsuit that the resulting injury led to blindness in his right eye.
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.
This imagery from NASA satellites shows the result of several atmospheric rivers, known as the Pineapple Express, which carry moisture from as far away as the Hawaiian Islands. Sacramento’s 2016-17 season rainfall total has topped 30 inches.
Seventeen new members, including Modesto JC basketball coach Mike Girardi, were inducted into the Merced High School Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
People chant and march during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
Merced County fifth through eighth graders display projects involving science, technology, engineering and math during the first Merced County STEM Fair at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, March 22, 2017. The top three teams will advance to the state competition and represent Merced County.