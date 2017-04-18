Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon

Here's an edited version of Library of Congress footage of the aftermath of the San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906. The 8.3 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:12 a.m. and was centered along the San Andreas Fault, which slices through coastal California. Most of the cities of central California were badly damaged. San Francisco, with thousands of unreinforced brick buildings - and thousands more closely-spaced wooden Victorian dwellings - was poorly prepared for a major fire. Collapsed buildings, broken chimneys, and a shortage of water due to broken mains led to several large fires that soon coalesced into a city-wide holocaust. The fire swept over nearly a quarter of the city, including the entire downtown area.