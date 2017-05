Eight baby ducks stuck in a storm drain were reunited with their mother after being rescued by a Merced women and city firefighters. Julene Cook, 53, said she and her brother were walking their dogs and picking up trash along the bike path behind Lowes in Merced on Monday when she noticed something odd. “There’s this duck walking around quacking and I thought it was strange,” Cook told the Merced Sun-Star. Images courtesy of Julene Cook