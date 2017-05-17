Will your nugget-loving kid like this baked version from Foster Farms of Livingston?

The chicken nugget has crossed into a new frontier, thanks to Foster Farms.
The Livingston-based company has launched a new line of breaded, frozen chicken that is baked rather than fried before packaging. It has half the fat of the fried version and 25 percent fewer calories.
The line includes not just nuggets, which fit nicely into the hands of hungry children, but the larger tenders and fillets. All are shaped from breast and rib meat and coated with flour, spices and other ingredients.
Foster Farms, the top-selling poultry brand in the West, is the first major producer with a full line of baked chicken.
“We wanted to bring great tasting, baked chicken products to the marketplace that deliver on taste, texture and quality ingredients, without the need for frying,” said Dave Hansen, group vice president of retail sales at Foster Farms, in a news release.
Consumers can visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more about the new products and a money-back guarantee. They can be microwaved for about 4 minutes or baked (again) for 20.
These products join hundreds of chicken and turkey items from Foster Farms, founded west of Waterford in 1939. It sells raw whole birds and parts, marinated pieces, deli slices, corn dogs and more.
The baked-over-fried option is not new to the food industry. Frito-Lay offers “oven-baked” versions of potato and corn snacks under the Lay’s, Ruffles, Cheetos and Tostitos brands. Modesto is among this company’s plant locations.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
Comments