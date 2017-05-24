Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again.

This dash cam video shot on May 16, 2017, shows a driver using the center turn lane on Highway 70 as a passing lane. This driver was speeding in excess of 90 mph, according to the commuter who shot the video. According to the California Highway Patrol, dispatchers received several reports this week of the white sedan speeding and illegally passing vehicles on northbound Highway 70 in the area of Woodruff Lane. On Thursday, CHP arrested the driver on suspicion of reckless driving after he allegedly passed motorists on Thursday in the left turn-only lane on Highway 70 at Magnolia Road in Yuba County.