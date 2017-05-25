Robbery suspect Barajas captured after two-county freeway chase

The high-speed chase is believed to have started in the Sanger area and then went along Highway 168 west beginning about 4:55 p.m. and through downtown Fresno on Highway 180 and north on Highway 99 into Madera County before the suspect was caught.
Craig Kohlruss The Frresno Bee
The history behind Memorial Day

News

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day.

Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again.

Homepage

Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again.

Portions of the Kings River will be closed for Memorial Day weekend and indefinitely after. Sheriff Margaret Mims made the safety announcement Wednesday and Jeff Nowlin, who's been coming to the river for 20 years, reiterated the dangers while pointing out how high and fast the river is moving these days.

Fiery truck crash closes highways 99 and 152

News

Fiery truck crash closes highways 99 and 152

Cell phone video by Chrislyn Curtin shows smoke and flames at the interchange of Highway 152 and Highway 99 where a truck driving west onto Highway 152 from Highway 99 overturned, exploded and started a fire. The voice you hear is that of Chrislyn's grandmother Linda Anderson, who was driving.

Editor's Choice Videos