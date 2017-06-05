Delhi teenager suffers major burns after crashing SUV in Turlock

A 19-year-old Delhi man suffered major injuries – including burns to his head, feet and hands – after crashing his SUV in Turlock late Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The teenager was driving a 1998 Lincoln Navigator northbound on Highway 99 at about 11:40 p.m. when he made an “unsafe turning maneuver to the right” and lost control of the SUV, the CHP said.
The SUV crossed the Lander Avenue on-ramp and went down an embankment. It overturned, careened through a chain-link fence, and wound up in a grassy field east of the freeway.
The vehicle became engulfed in flames and caused a small grass fire, the CHP said.
With help from a passing motorist, the man was able to get out of the vehicle.
He was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment, then transferred to UC Davis Medical Center.
The man was wearing a seat belt.
