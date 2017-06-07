It’ll be a while before you can can drive through Yosemite National Park via Tioga Pass again, but the snowfall looks beautiful in this flyover video from Caltrans District 9. Crews are working to clear Highway 120, which is closed from Crane Flat to Tioga Pass due to heavy snow. Glacier Point Road is also closed. There is no estimated opening date for either road, but they are usually reopened by June 2017. Caltrans District 9
It’ll be a while before you can can drive through Yosemite National Park via Tioga Pass again, but the snowfall looks beautiful in this flyover video from Caltrans District 9. Crews are working to clear Highway 120, which is closed from Crane Flat to Tioga Pass due to heavy snow. Glacier Point Road is also closed. There is no estimated opening date for either road, but they are usually reopened by June 2017. Caltrans District 9

Homepage

June 07, 2017 11:31 PM

Yosemite’s Tioga Pass is closer to opening. But about that firm date? Don’t ask

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

Tioga Pass is closer to being cleared, easing entry into Yosemite National Park, but it isn’t there yet.

In the wake of an overly wet winter, and given the snow that remains, the pass still might not open until the Fourth of July.

Park road crews lowed their way to Tioga Pass earlier this week.

Road crews this week plowed their way to the pass, a positive sign that the route connecting the eastern and western Sierra Nevada through Yosemite National Park could be opening sooner rather than later.

Still, Yosemite officials asked for more patience. Three active avalanche zones remain.

Crews also are working to remove debris from the roadway, ditches and culverts.

So officials aren’t ready to give a firm opening date.

1998 The last year Tioga Pass wasn’t opened by the end of June.

The last time Tioga Pass didn’t open before July 1 was in 1998. Last year, it opened May 18 and the previous two years on May 4 and May 2.

Historical data for Tioga Road, Glacier Point and Mariposa Grove openings and closings are available at www.nps.gov/yose.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos