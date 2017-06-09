The Madera County jail in Madera is operated by the Madera County Department of Corrections.
June 09, 2017 12:51 PM

Inmate kills self at Madera County jail

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

A man has killed himself in the Madera County jail, the Madera County Sheriff’s Department said.

Benjamin V. Garcia, 21, of Madera, used a bedsheet to hang himself May 31.

Garcia was arrested the same day on a warrant for violation of probation, robbery, vandalism and battery on a peace officer, the sheriff’s department said.

No additional details have been made public.

The sheriff’s department referred questions to the Madera County Department of Corrections, which operates the jail independently of the sheriff’s department.

Department of Corrections director Manuel Perez said the sheriff’s department is leading the investigation. He said he could not provide additional information until he was advised by the county counsel’s office.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

