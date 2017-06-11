Officers force driver off foothills highway after 30-minute, high-speed chase

A Texas man was arrested Sunday after allegedly attempting to run over two Mariposa County Sheriff’s deputies and a CHP officer during a high-speed chase Sunday.
Victor Moon, 28, was able to evade officers for a while before a sheriff’s deputy stopped the suspect by forcibly channeling his truck off Highway 49 near Bear Valley.
About 3:30 p.m., a CHP officer attempted to stop Moon for speeding on southbound Highway 49 near the Mariposa County and Madera County line. However, the officer lost sight of the vehicle for about 30 minutes due to its high speed.
Mariposa County Sheriff deputies responded to assist the CHP and attempted to stop Moon with a stop-stick about one mile south of Mariposa, but he drove around it and and sped away again on side roads.
During the 30-minute cat-and-mouse pursuit, Moon attempted to run over two sheriff’s deputies and the CHP officer, the sheriff’s office said. During one of these attempts, in the Silver Bar and Ben Hur area, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s sergeant fired twice at the rear tire of Moon vehicle in attempt to disable and stop it.
Moon was charged with three felonies: assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and reckless evading a law enforcement officer. He was also charged with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving.
Bail was set at $100,000.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
