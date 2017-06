0:36 Car crashes into Merced house, multiple injuries reported Pause

1:27 Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo

1:37 Merced Rescue Mission serves breakfast to homeless at Calvary Assembly of God Church

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

1:25 Man escapes fiery crash in Turlock

2:05 How to look for a state job online

1:04 There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join

1:45 Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals