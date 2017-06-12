Falling rocks close road to Yosemite Valley

El Portal Road, the continuation of Highway 140, is closed from the Big Oak Flat Road intersection to the park line, Yosemite National Park officials said Monday.
A rock fall in the area caused the closure shortly after noon Monday. No injuries or damage to vehicles was reported. The closure will be in effect for 24 hours. Highway 140 goes to and from Merced to Yosemite Valley.
Access to Yosemite Valley is possible using Big Oak Flat (Highway 120) and Wawona (Highway 41) roads, parks officials said.
For more information about traffic issues, call 209-372-0200, (then dial 1 and 1 when prompted a second time) for updates.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
