Police investigating fatal shooting in Turlock

Turlock police were on the scene of a homicide Thursday morning at Lander and West Glenwood avenues in Turlock.
One male victim who remained unidentified was fatally shot, Turlock police Lt. James Silveira said. Police said the victim was a middle-age man.
Detectives were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, police said.
The area where the homicide occurred is a dirt lot across from the Arco station at the corner where about six big rigs were parked. Police informed drivers that they’d be delayed in pulling out and getting back on the road while the crime scene was being worked, Silveira said.
The lieutenant said some drivers spent the night in their trucks but others likely stayed in the Travelodge across the street.
Two truck drivers sitting in the shade against the Arco convenience store said they both spent the night in the sleeping berths behind their truck cabs but did not see or hear anything. They said they also did not know the man shot.
The call about the shooting went out to Turlock police at about 4:40 a.m., Silveira said. It was unclear when exactly the shooting occurred or who reported it.
Crime scene screens were set up among the big rigs and well over a dozen evidence markers were on the ground at the rear of the trailers.
The Turlock Fire Department extended the ladder on a truck to allow police to shoot aerial photos of the crime scene.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is encouraged to call Detective Brandon Bertram 209-664-7323, or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
