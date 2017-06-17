She said she was assaulted by a terrorist. 9 people went to prison. Was it all a lie?

More Videos 0:52 Fire guts Merced apartment, displaces family Pause 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 2:10 Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 1:03 Solar eclipse 0:38 49-year-old man attempts suicide with chainsaw in Merced 1:27 South Florida woman crosses Canadian border with her four children 2:31 Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow 0:36 Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Former friend of ex-Stanislaus County clerk-recorder says Mathews lied about garage assault Joyce Goudie-Clarot, the former friend of Karen Mathews, tells The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley that Davis' story about an alleged beating in a Modesto garage was made up. The story, and subsequent court case, landed Roger Steiner behind bars for 19 years. Steiner tells Stapley upon hearing Goudie-Clarot's account that he's simply "overwhelmed" by the revelation. (Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley) Joyce Goudie-Clarot, the former friend of Karen Mathews, tells The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley that Davis' story about an alleged beating in a Modesto garage was made up. The story, and subsequent court case, landed Roger Steiner behind bars for 19 years. Steiner tells Stapley upon hearing Goudie-Clarot's account that he's simply "overwhelmed" by the revelation. (Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley) Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley

