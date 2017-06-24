Divers recover body of missing swimmer at Modesto Reservoir

Divers with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department recovered the body of a Turlock man who had gone missing while swimming at the Modesto Ruservoir on Friday.
Turlock resident Nelson Guerra, 21, was with a group of people near the south boat ramp when several decided to swim out to an island. Friend Robert Zavala said the last thing he saw Guerra do was move his hand across the front of his head to get his long hair out of his face. Then he went under, with no thrashing or splashing – just down. “It was five seconds and he was gone.”
Divers recovered Guerra’s body at 10:08 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a news release issued Saturday morning. His body was found underneath some vegetation not far from where he was last seen, sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Bejaran said.
Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Tietjen said that about 25 to 30 yards from shore, thick vegetation lies about a foot and a half below the surface. It’s clearly shown in an aerial photo the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department shared on social media. The water in the area gets as deep at 10 to 12 feet, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Zavala said he’s swum with Guerra several times, and described his friend as fit and a good swimmer. And Guerra’s uncle Joel Guerra said his nephew had not had any alcohol before going swimming.
Deputies and firefighters were dispatched to the rescue call at about 4 p.m. Friday, but it’s not clear when exactly Guerra went under. Friends looked for him briefly before they were able to call 911.
“I was looking for him, but the seaweed was so bad, I could have drowned,” Zavala said. “It’s not about the deepness, it’s the seaweed.”
Reanne Slama said she clung to a personal watercraft as, wearing swim goggles,she looked and felt around the area Guerra was last seen. She said the vegetation was thick and easy to get tangled in. The Sheriff’s Department said visibility was low.
Guerra’s mother, brother and other relatives came to the reservoir after Zavala called to let the family know what was happening. The earliest searching was conducted from boats, with searchers using poles.
When the Sheriff’s Department dive team was called to the scene, a deputy told family that the effort at that point was search and recovery, not rescue. The divers entered the water about 7:30 and began a slow, deliberate process of feeling their way through the vegetation.
At about 8:45, as the sun was going down, Sheriff’s Department chaplain Albert Veldstra told Guerra’s family that the search would go on as long as divers’ stamina held up. The darkness didn’t matter much because of the poor visibility beneath the surface.
The vegetation was so heavy, he said, that divers took off their fins because they kept getting caught in it. They instead put on some ankle weights to help keep them at the bottom..
