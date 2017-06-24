Homepage

Man killed after being ejected from car on Highway 99 in Turlock

By Pat Clark

A man was killed after being ejected from a car that went off Highway 99 in Turlock on Saturday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Gerardo Serrato said the 42-year-old man was traveling southbound on Highway 99 just south of the West Main Avenue exit when, for unknown reasons, his 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo left the roadway along the right side, colliding with a chain link fence and two trees.

The man was ejected and the vehicle landed on its side on the right shoulder of the freeway, Serrato said. The accident was reported shortly after 4 p.m.

He said a witness could not confirm which lane the victim was traveling in or determine the vehicle’s speed at the time of the accident.

The Turlock Fire Department also responded to the scene; the CHP is handling the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact investigative Officer John Azevedo with the Modesto CHP office at 209-545-7440.

