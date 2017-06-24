Theft, scams afflict family of Stockton 3-year-old who died after dental procedure

The death of a 3-year-old girl following a routine dental procedure has given way to an ugly aftermath.
On June 12, Daleyza Avila-Hernandez died in a Stockton hospital following a procedure in which she was scheduled to have three teeth removed. The Stockton Police Department investigated, but did not believe it to be a criminal incident at the time.
Criminal incidents came later. On Friday, the Stockton Record reported that donations intended for the grieving family were stolen in front of the Stockton funeral home during Tuesday evening’s services.
Three vehicles were broken into between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and somebody who had done fundraising for the family lost an unknown amount of cash, Daleyza’s aunt told the Record. As of Friday, no police report had been made.
That’s not all. Stockton residents told FOX40 on Saturday that potential scammers have been going door to door asking for donations on behalf of Daleyza’s family. A man and two boys claimed they tried to raise money via a car wash. The neighbors declined to donate, calling their story strange.
Both the family and the dental clinic at which Avila-Hernandez underwent the procedure have been victimized. The Children’s Dental Surgery Center, closed June 16 and reopened Monday after receiving death threats on social media, the Record reported.
