Tioga Road (the continuation of Highway 120) through Yosemite National Park remains closed, the park tweeted Friday, June 23, 2017, as late-season snow remains. @YosemiteNPS VIA TWITTER
June 24, 2017 7:19 PM

Lingering snow continues to block travel from the east into Yosemite National Park

By Jessica Johnson

Tioga Road through Yosemite National Park remains closed, with a potential opening date pushed even further into the future as melting snow is causing unsafe levels of water in multiple spots.

The closure extends from Tuolumne Grove, east of Crane Flat, to the Tioga Pass entrance station. Vehicles cannot drive to Tuolumne Meadows nor enter the park from the east.

There is still no estimated opening date. In recent years, particularly when California was gripped by drought, the road was opened by early to mid-May, according to a chart on the nps.gov website.

The most recent opening beyond that was June 18, 2011. The last time the road did not open until July 1 was 1998.

Park entrances from the west along Highway 120 as well as Hetch Hetchy, Highway 140 and Highway 41 remain open all year.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

