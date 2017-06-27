Central Valley TV editor chases crime scenes. On Sunday, he and his dad became one

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 How fireworks contribute to Merced County fires Pause 0:50 Watch cop jump into Amish buggy to stop fast runaway horse 1:06 With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer 2:58 This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now 0:52 Fresno drivers are bad, but the worst come from another city nearby 0:58 If it explodes, shoots into the sky, or rolls around, your fireworks are probably illegal 0:51 Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment 2:38 CHP helicopter plucks man from South Yuba River 1:17 Best practices for preventing fires at home 6:38 Aerial view of flooding at Kings River Golf & Country Club Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Carlos Rodriguez remembers the Sunday night crash that killed his father Ireneo Rodriguez along Highway 99 in Manteca. The father was trying to help his son fix his stalled van when the crash occurred. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee and Rosalio Ahumada. Still Photos By: Carlos Rodriguez Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

