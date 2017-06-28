Check out what some Costco food courts are serving up now

The Costco food court, loved for its super slices of pizza, its humongous hot dogs and other tasty, wallet-friendly foods, is testing a new menu addition: a third-pound cheeseburger.
Slow down, now, before you grab the car keys and race off to your local warehouse store. It’s so far been rolled out in Seattle-area locations, as well as a few stores in California (Corona, Pacoima and Lakewood), according to SFGate.com and other news sites.
Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack: https://t.co/1igiMdplCo pic.twitter.com/v4YHRuk6VD— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) June 26, 2017
Reports have described the burger as an organic patty topped with romaine lettuce, smoked Thousand Island dressing, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, all placed between fluffy, sweet “Chicago-style” buns. Foodbeast.com says, “Costco management clarified that the bun is actually a challah bun, a roll made with Jewish bread dough.”
And several sites have noted a strong similarity between the Costco burger and those served by the Shake Shack chain. “The final product looks nearly identical to Shack's beloved burger, though the ingredients are slightly different,” reports Delish.com. “Shake Shack builds its burger like so: an all-natural Angus beef sits on a Martin's potato bun and gets layered with American cheese, green leaf lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and Shack's proprietary sauce (made of mayo, dijon mustard, ketchup, dill pickle brine, and cayenne pepper).”
Not that the comparison matters a whole lot to Northern San Joaquin Valley residents, because the nearest Shake Shacks are in Los Angeles.
A Costco food court menu photo on the Seattle Times site shows the burger has 1,140 calories and goes for $4.99. That’s pricy compared to the court’s hot dogs and Polish sausages, which include a soft drink and are $1.50. And its pizza slices: $1.99 for cheese, pepperoni or combination.
A popular midpriced selection is the $2.99 chicken bake. But the food court has been stepping up its menu with more recent additions including the hot turkey and provolone sandwich (oven-roasted turkey, provolone, red onions, tomatoes, basil-garlic mayonnaise on a toasted torta roll) for $3.99 and the beef brisket sandwich topped with barbecue sauce and cole slow for $4.99.
