Turlock boy dies in apparent drowning during family celebration

A 7-year-old Turlock boy died Tuesday evening in an apparent drowning during a family gathering, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The boy was with family celebrating Independence Day at a home in the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Crows Landing when he fell into a pool around 9:30 p.m., said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.
The boy, identified as Juan Mendoza-Ruiz, had been in the water for several minutes before he was found by family, who started CPR. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, Bejaran said.
The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to take over the investigation. The boy’s cause of death is pending an autopsy scheduled for Friday, but investigators did not find any signs trauma or foul play, Bejaran said.
