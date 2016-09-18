Top fall shows

The top 10 new fall shows:
'The Good Place'
Any good deeds conducted by Kristen Bell as a princess in "Frozen" are dashed when her con-artist character accidentally gets admitted into heaven in network TV's most promising new series. Ted Danson polishes his halo as her guardian angel, but this is clearly the devil's playground, with Bell burping and pratfalling into Lucille Ball territory.
7:30 p.m. Thursdays, NBC; one-hour sneak preview at 9 p.m. Monday
'Speechless'
ABC's commitments to diversity and family-centric comedies merge in this heartfelt sitcom about a teenager (Micah Fowler) navigating young adulthood despite ongoing skirmishes with an overprotective mom (Minnie Driver) and cerebral palsy. Cedric Yarbrough finally secures a breakthrough role as our hero's bemused mentor.
7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, ABC
'Designated Survivor'
Imagine a producer making this pitch to studio executives: "So, Kiefer Sutherland becomes the president when _" Suit: "Done! Where do we sign?" After watching the fast-paced pilot, in which the bookish secretary of housing channels his inner Jack Bauer, I'm sold, too.
9 p.m. Wednesdays, ABC
Presidential debates
This political season has already provided more jaw-dropping drama than a telenovela, which makes the three scheduled showdowns between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump red (and blue) meat for the masses.
8 p.m. Sept. 26, various channels, followed by debates on Oct. 9 and 19
'Crisis in Six Scenes'
The loudest skeptic about Woody Allen's first series for television may be Allen himself. The art-house maverick has publicly regretted his decision to join the streaming-TV phenomenon, although that didn't stop him from casting himself in this '60s-set comedy opposite Miley Cyrus, Elaine May and Lewis Black.
Sept. 30, Amazon Prime
'Westworld'
Securing Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris wasn't enough to make HBO sign off on the first attempt to reboot the 1973 sci-fi western, so the network made producers go back and try again. Bad sign? Not necessarily. "Game of Thrones" shares a similar back story and that show seems to be doing just fine.
8 p.m. Oct. 2, HBO
'Goliath'
David E. Kelley hasn't churned out great scripts since "Boston Legal," but I'm ready to give his latest law series a new hearing, if only because he's reuniting "Sling Blade" co-stars Billy Bob Thornton and Dwight Yoakam. Also taking the stand: William Hurt and Maria Bello.
Oct. 14, Amazon Prime
'Graves'
After huffing and puffing through "A Walk in the Woods," Nick Nolte gets his second wind, starring as an ex-president who undergoes a "Bulworth"-like conversion after Google informs him that he's the most disliked commander-in-chief in history.
9 p.m. Oct. 16, EPIX
'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Ready to do the time warp again? Producers hope to turn a new generation onto the cult musical by subbing Victoria Justice for Susan Sarandon, and Laverne Cox as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, but are hedging their bets by filming the shenanigans in advance. Those craving that live element will have to wait until December for ABC's revival of "Hairspray."
7 p.m. Oct. 20, FOX
'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life'
Lorelai and Rory were never a major draw during their seven-year run on network TV, but you wouldn't know it by the way fans are geeking out over this four-part reunion. Returning townsfolk include creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, red-hot Melissa McCarthy and Rory's patient roster of suitors.
Nov. 25, Netflix
