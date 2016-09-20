Stax Music Academy to perform in at Smithsonian museum event

Young musicians with the Stax Music Academy are scheduled to perform at the grand opening festival for the Smithsonian Institution's new National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.
Members of the academy, which provides after-school music education for teenagers in Memphis, are scheduled to perform at Freedom Sounds: A Community Celebration from Friday through Sunday at the National Mall. President Barack Obama is scheduled to dedicate the museum on Saturday.
The young performers will share the stage with Public Enemy, The Roots, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Robert Randolph and others.
Stax Music Academy musicians also are scheduled to appear on NBC's Sunday Today show this weekend.
