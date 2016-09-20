Tinder will use Spotify to show your dates your favorite music

Music taste doesn’t only function as a way to express ourselves, but also as a way to judge others, past research has shown.
So what better place to display music preferences than a dating application, where the purpose is to judge others and have them judge you?
The dating app Tinder, which allows people to indicate if they’re interested in a person by swiping right or left on their profile, announced a partnership with music-streaming service Spotify on Tuesday. Tinder profiles already display photos, general locations, ages, first names and brief descriptions, and now can also feature an “anthem” and your top artists on Spotify.
The Tinder Anthem is meant to be the user’s personal theme song, which people viewing your profile will be able to play within the Tinder application.
Tinder CEO Sean Rad told Business Insider that Tinder has wanted this from the beginning and has been discussing it with Spotify for two years.
“Music is a big aspect of how people meet,” Rad said. “You socialize around the music you love. It says a lot about your personality, what your interests are.”
Rad said he believes the music will act as another conversation starter between users who match and allow researchers to better understand how musical tastes affect romantic relationships.
The feature will be available in all markets where both Tinder and Spotify are already available.
