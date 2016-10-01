Entertainment

October 1, 2016 5:18 AM

Pakistan stops showing Indian movies over Kashmir tensions

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistani cinemas have stopped showing Indian films after India banned Pakistani actors from its movie industry amid soaring tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals over Kashmir.

Nadeem Mandviwala, who owns nearly a dozen cinemas in Karachi and Islamabad, said Saturday that he and other distributors have agreed to stop showing Indian films until relations improve. He says the ban is a private initiative.

The move came after the main association of Indian film producers and exhibitors adopted a resolution Thursday banning Pakistani actors from working on their films.

The latest tensions were sparked by a militant attack on an Indian army base in Kashmir that killed 18 Indian soldiers. Both countries claim the Himalayan territory, which is split between Indian and Pakistani-controlled zones.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

'Beauty and the Beast' teaser trailer

View more video

Entertainment Videos