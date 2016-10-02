Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The former Marine and Yale Law School graduate's account of growing up poor in a white working-class neighborhood.
2."The Upside of Inequality," by Edward Conard (Portfolio: $29) How misconceptions about wealth inequality will slow growth.
3."Love Warrior," by Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron: $25.99) The author recounts her journey of self-discovery after learning of her husband's infidelity.
4."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The gruesome battles with Japan during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
5."The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo," by Amy Schumer (Gallery Press: $28) Funny, candid essays from the Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer.
6."Hustle," by Neil Patel (Rodale: $26.99) Transforming the way you work and live to thrive.
7."The Pigeon Tunnel," by John le Carre (Viking: $28) A collection of autobiographical vignettes from the British spy novelist.
8."In Such Good Company," by Carol Burnett (Crown Archetype: $28) The comic actress looks back on the sketches, guests and shenanigans behind "The Carol Burnett Show"
9."Good Vibrations," by Mike Love (Blue Rider Press: $28) The Beach Boy recalls the band's early ascent, harmonies, strife and his fragmented relationship with Brian Wilson.
10."The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press: $16.99) The cleaning guru's method to decluttering your home and simplifying your life.
Comments