The Latest: Scully attends Mass before final game

The Latest on Vin Scully's final broadcast for the Los Angeles Dodgers (all times local):
11:35 a.m.
Vin Scully has attended Mass at AT&T Park in San Francisco before calling his final game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and their biggest rival, the Giants.
Scully has been riding in and out of the ballpark on Willie Mays' golf cart. He had some time to reminisce with the "Say Hey Kid" on Saturday.
Fans received a poster with a photo of Scully in an orange sport coat. On the back, it reads "THANK YOU VIN."
The Giants are naming the visiting broadcast booth in Scully's honor.
---
11:20 a.m.
After more than 9,000 games, 21 no-hitters and three perfect games, Vin Scully is preparing to call the final game of his 67-year career for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Giants in San Francisco on Sunday.
The 88-year-old Hall of Fame broadcaster has reduced his travel in recent years, but he made an exception to call the team's last three games of the regular season in the Bay Area. The NL West champion Dodgers are headed to the postseason, but Scully won't be working those games.
Scully's call will be simulcast in its entirety on two Los Angeles TV stations and one radio station. The Giants plan to air his description of the third inning on their broadcast.
Last weekend, Scully was farewell-feted by Dodgers fans in Los Angeles, where he closed out his final home game with him singing a pre-recorded version of "Wind Beneath My Wings."
