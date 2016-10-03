Book review: Kid-friendly lessons help kids channel their 'zoom'

"Baxter Turns Down His Buzz," by James Foley
If you've got a high-energy kiddo having trouble focusing, we've got the read for you. Written by a child psychologist, "Baxter Turns Down His Buzz," tells the story of Baxter, a spirited rabbit who wants to get a handle on his impulsiveness so he can make new pals. Luckily, his wise uncle Barnaby teaches him bunny- and kid-friendly mindfulness practices, like focused breathing and whole-body relaxation, all of which work together to teach kids how to channel that zoom in the right direction.
Ages 4ï¿½8 $15; Magination Press
