Toronto's wild-card win draws 4.2M on TBS, down from '14

Toronto's 11-inning wild-card win over Baltimore was seen by an average of 4.2 million viewers on TBS, a decline from the previous AL game on the network involving two U.S. teams in 2014.
The game Tuesday night peaked at 5.1 million viewers after the end of the vice presidential debate and was the most-watched non-news broadcast of the evening, the network said Wednesday.
The previous AL wild card game on TBS, Kansas City's 12-inning victory over Oakland two years ago, was seen by an average of 5.2 million viewers. Last year's NL wild card game on TBS, the Chicago Cubs' win over Pittsburgh, averaged 8.3 million viewers.
TBS figures include U.S. viewers only. Sportsnet said an average of 4.02 million viewers watched the game in Canada.
