October 6, 2016 1:58 AM

Appalachian culture featured at Cumberland film festival

The Associated Press
CUMBERLAND, Md.

A film festival in Cumberland is focusing on Appalachia.

The Queen City Film Festival opens Thursday for a four-day run.

The event begins with a panel discussion on Appalachian topics, led by Frostburg State University folklorist Kara Rogers Thomas.

Thursday's schedule features five documentary and scripted films in the afternoon, followed by a feature film, "Son of Clowns," written and directed by North Carolina filmmaker Evan Kidd.

Another festival highlight is a Thursday night screening of the documentary, "Nighthawks on the Blue Highway," about a Washington, D.C.-based blues band that's been performing for more than 40 years.

The festival's other film categories include LGBT subjects; horror and science fiction; children's movies; and music documentaries.

