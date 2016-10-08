Entertainment

October 8, 2016 6:09 PM

Trump and Clinton campaign managers set for Sunday shows

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" —Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Donna Brazile, interim head of the Democratic National Committee.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Giuliani; Robby Mook, campaign manager for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Giuliani; Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine.

