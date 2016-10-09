Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California leads to divorce, remarriage and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.
2."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.
3."Razor Girl," by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $27.95) A madcap comedy involving an ex-cop, a con artist and a kidnapping scheme.
4."Nutshell," by Ian McEwan (Nan A. Talese: $24.95) A modernization of Hamlet, told from the point of view of Gertrude's unborn child.
5."Here I Am," by Jonathan Safran Foer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $28) An affluent Jewish couple struggle in a crumbling marriage.
6."The Nix," by Nathan Hill (Knopf: $27.95) To help his radical hippie mother avoid charges, a college professor travels to Norway to uncover long-buried secrets.
7."Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany & Jack Thorne (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter working at the Ministry of Magic.
8."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
9."The Woman in Cabin 10," by Ruth Ware (Scout Press: $26) A travel magazine journalist on a luxury cruise witnesses a passenger going overboard - or did she?
10."The Girls," by Emma Cline (Random House: $27) A teenager is drawn into a Manson-like cult in the late '60s
