Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The former Marine and Yale Law School graduate's account of growing up poor in a white working-class neighborhood.

2."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The gruesome battles with Japan in the Pacific during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.

3."The Upside of Inequality," by Edward Conard (Portfolio: $29) The founding partner of Bain Capital argues that good intentions undermine the middle class.

4."Hustle," by Neil Patel, Patrick Vlaskovits & Jonas Koffler (Rodale: $26.99) Transforming the way you work and live to thrive.

5."The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo," by Amy Schumer (Gallery Press: $28) Funny, candid essays from the Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer.

6."In Such Good Company," by Carol Burnett (Crown Archetype: $28) The comic actress looks back on the shenanigans behind "The Carol Burnett Show"

7."Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss," writes of his youth in New Jersey, battles with depression, family life and his unrelenting drive to perform.

8."Good Vibrations," by Mike Love (Blue Rider Press: $28) A compelling memoir from the Beach Boy.

9."Love Warrior," by Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron: $25.99) The author recounts her journey of self-discovery after learning of her husband's infidelity.

10."When Breath Becomes Air," by Paul Kalanithi (Random House: $25) A posthumously published memoir by a young neurosurgeon faced with a terminal cancer.

