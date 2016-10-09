Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The former Marine and Yale Law School graduate's account of growing up poor in a white working-class neighborhood.
2."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The gruesome battles with Japan in the Pacific during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
3."The Upside of Inequality," by Edward Conard (Portfolio: $29) The founding partner of Bain Capital argues that good intentions undermine the middle class.
4."Hustle," by Neil Patel, Patrick Vlaskovits & Jonas Koffler (Rodale: $26.99) Transforming the way you work and live to thrive.
5."The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo," by Amy Schumer (Gallery Press: $28) Funny, candid essays from the Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer.
6."In Such Good Company," by Carol Burnett (Crown Archetype: $28) The comic actress looks back on the shenanigans behind "The Carol Burnett Show"
7."Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss," writes of his youth in New Jersey, battles with depression, family life and his unrelenting drive to perform.
8."Good Vibrations," by Mike Love (Blue Rider Press: $28) A compelling memoir from the Beach Boy.
9."Love Warrior," by Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron: $25.99) The author recounts her journey of self-discovery after learning of her husband's infidelity.
10."When Breath Becomes Air," by Paul Kalanithi (Random House: $25) A posthumously published memoir by a young neurosurgeon faced with a terminal cancer.
