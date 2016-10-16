Around the remote: Chuck Barney's picks for Oct. 16-23

DON'T MISS: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again" - The 1975 comedic musical is "reimagined" in a joyful update that has Laverne Cox ("Orange Is the New Black") slipping into Dr. Frank-N-Furter's fishnets and heels. Meanwhile, Tim Curry, who originally played the part, is now our narrator. A cast that features Victoria Justice, Ryan McCartan, Adam Lambert, Ben Vereen and Annaleigh Ashford, belts out the familiar hits, including "Sweet Transvestite" and "Dammit Janet." 8 p.m. Thursday, Fox.
Other bets:
SUNDAY: Wow. Another milestone for "The Simpsons," which airs its 600th episode tonight - the "Treehouse of Horror XXVII." Included: A "Hunger Games"-style contest involving Springfield's children. 8 p.m., Fox.
SUNDAY: "Killing Reagan" is the latest TV film inspired by the books of Bill O'Reilly. It revisits the most horrific moments of the Gipper's presidency. Tim Matheson plays Reagan and Cynthia Nixon is Nancy. 8 p.m., National Geographic.
SUNDAY: "Eyewitness" is a new mystery series that follows two small-town teen boys in the midst of a secret romantic encounter when they see a grisly multiple-murder. Fearing they'll be outed, they make a pact to keep quiet. 10 p.m., USA.
MONDAY: The Season 3 premiere of "Jane the Virgin" picks up just minutes after last spring's finale in which Michael was shot by his police partner. Is he a goner? 9 p.m., The CW.
MONDAY: As "The Odd Couple" returns for its third season, Oscar is forced to choose between his romantic plans with Charlotte (Teri Hatcher) and coming to the aid of Felix. The latter is freaking out because his girlfriend is away in London. 9:30 p.m., CBS.
TUESDAY: On "NCIS," a missing MI6 officer is linked to a murdered petty officer and the case has Quinn and Bishop traveling to Philadelphia to investigate. Former NFL star Tony Gonzalez guest stars. 8 p.m., CBS.
WEDNESDAY: Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump clash in their final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Chris Wallace of Fox News is our referee, er, moderator.
THURSDAY: Sympathy for the devil? On "Supernatural," Lucifer takes over the body of a washed-up rock star played by Rick Springfield. 9 p.m., The CW.
FRIDAY: Season 1 of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" ended as Rebecca stunned Josh by admitting that she moved cross-country to be with him. Now, as Season 2 begins, can they actually make a relationship work? 9 p.m., The CW.
FRIDAY: We've been waiting in the wings for "Hamilton's America." It's a fascinating documentary that blends art with history as it goes behind the scenes of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway sensation and delves into the story of Alexander Hamilton himself. 9 p.m., PBS.
SATURDAY: "Weiner" is a documentary that offers an "unrestricted look" into the downfall of Anthony Weiner, the congressman who was forced to resign after a humiliating sexting scandal. The film, which won raves at Sundance, is both compelling and hilarious. 9 p.m., Showtime.
