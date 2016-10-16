FC Dallas takes Supporters' Shield lead, beats Sounders 2-1

Carlos Ruiz stabbed home Mauro Diaz's flick pass in the 89th minute and FC Dallas moved to the top of the Supporters' Shield table with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.
FC Dallas (17-8-8) moved two points ahead of the Colorado Rapids and eliminated the New York Red Bulls from contention with a game to go. The Sounders (13-14-6) would have clinched a playoff berth with a win and remain in contention with Real Salt Lake, Sporting KC and the Portland Timbers for the final three playoff spots.
Maximiliano Urruti tied it for FCD in the 79th minute, smashing home a rebound from Matt Hedges' close-range attempt.
Nicolas Lodeiro slipped a free kick between FC Dallas goalkeeper Chris Seitz and the inside post to open the scoring for Seattle in the 41st minute. It came five minutes after the Sounders' Herculez Gomez had a goal disallowed due to an offside call.
