Heavy traffic expected from Monday night football game

Traffic on some freeways on the west side of the Phoenix metro area is expected to be heavier than normal during the Monday afternoon commute because of the Arizona Cardinals' nationally televised night game.
The Cardinals will be hosting the New York Jets, with kickoff at University of Phoenix Stadium scheduled at 5:30 p.m. MST.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers using Interstate 10 and Loop 101 should allow extra travel time and consider starting their trips earlier or later.
The department suggests that fans traveling from north Scottsdale and north Phoenix to reach the stadium consider taking Loop 101 rather than routes that include westbound I-10.
ADOT says its freeway message boards will provide updates on current and anticipated traffic conditions as well as recommended exits.
